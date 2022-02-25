NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $45,669.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

