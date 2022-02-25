NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.31 or 1.00025543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048258 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars.

