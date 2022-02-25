NICE (NICE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) recently:
- 2/22/2022 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $314.00 to $306.00.
- 2/11/2022 – NICE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $364.00 to $314.00.
- 1/18/2022 – NICE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “
- 1/12/2022 – NICE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “
NICE stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.62. 2,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,723. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
