Nigel Hunton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.
A number of research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Intevac (Get Rating)
Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
