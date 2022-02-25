Nigel Hunton Acquires 10,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,442. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Intevac by 54.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

