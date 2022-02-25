Nimiq Achieves Market Cap of $24.20 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Nimiq has a market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.30 or 0.06881937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00269036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00068933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,594,205,456 coins and its circulating supply is 8,979,955,456 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

