NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666,941 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $12,115,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:NI opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

