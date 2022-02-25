Noodles & Company Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

