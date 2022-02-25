Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 1,107,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 679,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The company has a market capitalization of C$603.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87.

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

