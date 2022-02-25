Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.53). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.53), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile (LON:NRI)
Read More
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.