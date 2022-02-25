Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Earnings Results

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. 1,198,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -5.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

