Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Feb 25th, 2022

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPIFF. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Northland Power stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

Northland Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

