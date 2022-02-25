Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 18,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

