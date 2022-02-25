Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. 18,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,026. The stock has a market cap of $257.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.37. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
