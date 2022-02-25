Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

