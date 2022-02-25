Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $46.97 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

