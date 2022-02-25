Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.450-$2.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

