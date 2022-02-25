NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

NWE opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,430 shares of company stock valued at $480,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

