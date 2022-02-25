NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Down to $27.26

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.26, but opened at $26.35. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 36,893 shares.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

