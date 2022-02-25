Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.89 and the lowest is ($5.16). Novavax posted earnings of ($2.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($13.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.31) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.79) to $49.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

A number of research firms have commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novavax by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 117,238 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,602. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.40.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

