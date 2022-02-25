NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.
NTG Clarity Networks Company Profile (CVE:NCI)
