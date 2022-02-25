Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.34

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.34 and last traded at $129.34, with a volume of 113237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.90.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,728,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

