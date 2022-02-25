NuCypher (NU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93.68 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $328.73 million and approximately $93.68 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

