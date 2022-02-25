Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutriband in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Nutriband’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a negative net margin of 364.35%.

Shares of NTRB opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -3.99. Nutriband has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

