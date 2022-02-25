Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 154,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,262. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

