Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 14,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

