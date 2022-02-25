NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 298.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,924,531. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $596.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

