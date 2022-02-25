NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.80

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 208.80 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 190.21 ($2.59). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.65), with a volume of 14,547 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.80. The stock has a market cap of £95.81 million and a PE ratio of 97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.