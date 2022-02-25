Nyerium Price Hits $0.0004 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Nyerium has a market cap of $14,520.25 and approximately $197.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,460.51 or 1.00088926 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 41,714,270 coins and its circulating supply is 36,829,643 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars.

