Oasis Network Trading Down 15.5% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $795.74 million and $191.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

