Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OBE stock traded down C$0.19 on Friday, hitting C$10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.21 million and a PE ratio of 2.10.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

