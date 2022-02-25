Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE OBE traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.84. 596,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,882. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.46 and a 52 week high of C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

