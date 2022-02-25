OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.91.

OGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

OGC stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23. OceanaGold has a one year low of C$1.75 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

