Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.08. 56,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,295. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 3.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

