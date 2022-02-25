Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 11,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 679,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000,000 after buying an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 69,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 221,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

