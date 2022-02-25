OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.99% of OceanFirst Financial worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.78 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

About OceanFirst Financial (Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.