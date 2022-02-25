ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,318.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $6,318.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.43 or 0.06873613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.97 or 1.00038608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047558 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

