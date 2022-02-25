Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 5.5%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as 4.58 and last traded at 4.61. 20,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 639,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

