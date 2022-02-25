Offshift (XFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00016612 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $32.02 million and $2.05 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,701.44 or 0.99998222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00071221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023628 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00306757 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

