OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 1,953 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 82,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 104,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.26. The stock had a trading volume of 607,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091,324. The company has a market cap of $569.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock worth $1,884,837. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

