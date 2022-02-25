OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.53. 16,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

