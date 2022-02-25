OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $12.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 481,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,190,477. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

