OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

APTV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,992. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $125.56 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

