OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Increases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,467 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 395,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,435 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,146,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,059,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,931,000 after acquiring an additional 317,047 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 744,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,905 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 335,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,721. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

