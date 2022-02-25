OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $736.00. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,385. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $838.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $885.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

