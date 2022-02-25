OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,076 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.52. 7,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,260. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a 200 day moving average of $376.54. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

