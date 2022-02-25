OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 223,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,045. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

