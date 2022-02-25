OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,011 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.50. 7,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,479. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.