OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 3,854 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after acquiring an additional 725,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,604. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

