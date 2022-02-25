OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.14. 67,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,158. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

