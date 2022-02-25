Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Acquired by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,414 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.43% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.