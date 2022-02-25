Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of OLO worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 209.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 773,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 523,555 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:OLO opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $615,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

